Political Turmoil in Seoul: Impeachment Motion Against President Yoon

South Korea's parliament has introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over a failed martial law attempt. The impeachment vote depends on gaining support from ruling party members. Yoon has accepted the resignation of his defence minister amidst international concern and domestic criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:24 IST
South Korea's political landscape faced chaos as parliament introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a failed martial law attempt. The dramatic decision followed Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation amidst widespread criticism.

On Saturday, the opposition Democratic Party plans to vote on Yoon's impeachment, requiring support from some ruling party lawmakers. As key international allies express concern, the impeachment vote could significantly alter the nation's political future.

Meanwhile, international reactions include apprehension from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with U.S. officials criticizing Yoon's handling of the situation. The unfolding crisis has not left North Korea indifferent as global financial markets react to the upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

