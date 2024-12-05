Taiwan's Diplomatic Dialogue: A Conversation Across the Pacific
During a recent visit to the Pacific, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. This information was revealed by two sources familiar with the event. Taiwan's presidential office has yet to make an official comment on the discussion.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te held a telephone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The call took place during President Lai's visit to the Pacific region, according to sources close to the situation.
As of now, Taiwan's presidential office has not responded to requests for comment regarding this conversation.
