South Korea in Crisis: Opposition Moves to Impeach President Over Martial Law Controversy

South Korea faces a significant political crisis as opposition lawmakers seek to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his contentious declaration of martial law. This move aimed to suppress political activity and censor the media, triggering outrage within South Korea and concern among its international allies, including the U.S.

The decision has sparked internal divisions among Yoon's People Power Party, with opposition lawmakers preparing to vote on impeachment. In response, Yoon accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and nominated a successor, yet the situation remains tense with ongoing protests and paralyzing governmental activities.

The ramifications of this political turmoil have extended beyond South Korean borders, affecting its economy and creating unease in Japan and the United States. International figures have expressed concern over the stability and future of South Korea, with potential impeachment threatening to alter the political landscape significantly.

