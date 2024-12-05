Left Menu

Calls for Unity Amid Sambhal District Unrest

Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to send a political delegation to support victims' families after violence in Sambhal district. He criticized the BJP for divisive tactics. Tensions escalated after a survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in clashes and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood called on the state government to dispatch a political delegation to console families of those affected.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Mehmood accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics, contributing to the country's stalled progress.

Tensions in the region intensified following a controversial survey of a historic mosque, leading to deadly confrontations between protesters and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

