Calls for Unity Amid Sambhal District Unrest

In the wake of violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood called on the state government to dispatch a political delegation to console families of those affected.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Mehmood accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics, contributing to the country's stalled progress.

Tensions in the region intensified following a controversial survey of a historic mosque, leading to deadly confrontations between protesters and security forces.

