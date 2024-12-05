Maharashtra's New Era Begins: Devendra Fadnavis Set to Take Oath

In a significant political development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to witness the swearing-in of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, during an evening ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Majhi left Bhubaneswar at approximately 10:20 am, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The event, expected to be a grand spectacle, will also feature high-profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance of this transition in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)