Maharashtra's New Era Begins: Devendra Fadnavis Set to Take Oath

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Accompanied by Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Majhi departed from Bhubaneswar. The ceremony will also see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant political development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to witness the swearing-in of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, during an evening ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Majhi left Bhubaneswar at approximately 10:20 am, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The event, expected to be a grand spectacle, will also feature high-profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance of this transition in Maharashtra's political landscape.

