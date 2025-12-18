Left Menu

Trump's Stirring Ceremony and Future Role Shifts in U.S. Leadership

President Trump attended a ceremony for U.S. personnel returned from Syria, announced plans for a new Federal Reserve chair focused on lower rates, and continued to assert his administration's successes despite sinking approval ratings. The FCC and Catholic Church saw significant shifts in leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST
Trump's Stirring Ceremony and Future Role Shifts in U.S. Leadership
Trump

President Donald Trump attended a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base to honor three U.S. personnel killed in Syria, emphasizing the administration's commitment to military service members.

In a White House speech ahead of the holidays, Trump promoted his administration's achievements, attributing economic issues to his predecessor while preparing for impending midterm elections.

In other developments, the Academy Awards telecast will move to YouTube by 2029, and structural changes in U.S. leadership roles occurred, including a Vatican replacement and FCC authority challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025