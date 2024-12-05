Left Menu

Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP: A New Chapter in Political Journey

Jitender Singh Shunty, known for his pandemic humanitarian work, joins Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Shunty is the president of SBS Foundation and founder of an NGO focused on post-cremation rites. His political return marks a strategic move for AAP in Shahdara constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:15 IST
Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP: A New Chapter in Political Journey
Jitender Singh Shunty
  • Country:
  • India

Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee recognized for his social service during the COVID-19 pandemic, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they prepare for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.

Shunty, who leads the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Foundation and founded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, is well-respected for orchestrating the cremation of unclaimed bodies per Hindu and Sikh customs.

Warmly welcoming him to the party is AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who emphasized Shunty's alignment with the party's service-driven ethos. This political shift follows the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and MLA Ram Niwas Goel, setting the stage for Shunty to contest from Shahdara, a constituency he previously represented as a BJP MLA in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024