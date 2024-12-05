Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP: A New Chapter in Political Journey
Jitender Singh Shunty, known for his pandemic humanitarian work, joins Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Shunty is the president of SBS Foundation and founder of an NGO focused on post-cremation rites. His political return marks a strategic move for AAP in Shahdara constituency.
Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee recognized for his social service during the COVID-19 pandemic, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they prepare for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.
Shunty, who leads the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Foundation and founded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, is well-respected for orchestrating the cremation of unclaimed bodies per Hindu and Sikh customs.
Warmly welcoming him to the party is AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who emphasized Shunty's alignment with the party's service-driven ethos. This political shift follows the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and MLA Ram Niwas Goel, setting the stage for Shunty to contest from Shahdara, a constituency he previously represented as a BJP MLA in 2013.
