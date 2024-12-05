Mahayuti Alliance Set to Form New Maharashtra Government

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance is on the cusp of establishing a new government, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Thursday evening in Mumbai, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Ajit Pawar from the NCP is taking the deputy chief minister's oath for the sixth time, with a strong command over the finance sector, a portfolio he previously managed. Party leaders have indicated that the cabinet formation will be concluded within a week.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, which includes partners like Shiv Sena and the NCP, emerged with a majority of 230 seats in the 288-member assembly after intense post-poll negotiations. Coordination and discussion among key leaders remain crucial as the government, including two deputy CMs, takes shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)