Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Divisive Politics, Echoes Historical Invasions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Opposition parties for dividing society, likening their actions to historical invasions by Bahadur's forces. Speaking in Ayodhya, he emphasized the importance of unity to prevent societal discord and highlighted the dangers of caste-based politics. He also referenced recent violence in Bangladesh against religious minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Divisive Politics, Echoes Historical Invasions
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly accused the Opposition of sowing divisiveness in society, drawing parallels to historical invasions by Mughal forces in Ayodhya and Sambhal.

Addressing an audience at the 43rd Ramayan Mela, Adityanath stressed the unifying power of Lord Ram and lamented the ongoing societal discord fueled by caste politics.

Historically, he noted, this discord allowed foreign invaders to succeed, a lesson he says resonates with recent sectarian violence in Bangladesh. Adityanath warned against divisive forces who hold assets abroad, suggesting their loyalty lies elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024