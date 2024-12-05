Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Divisive Politics, Echoes Historical Invasions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly accused the Opposition of sowing divisiveness in society, drawing parallels to historical invasions by Mughal forces in Ayodhya and Sambhal.

Addressing an audience at the 43rd Ramayan Mela, Adityanath stressed the unifying power of Lord Ram and lamented the ongoing societal discord fueled by caste politics.

Historically, he noted, this discord allowed foreign invaders to succeed, a lesson he says resonates with recent sectarian violence in Bangladesh. Adityanath warned against divisive forces who hold assets abroad, suggesting their loyalty lies elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)