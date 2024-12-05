Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Divisive Politics, Echoes Historical Invasions
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Opposition parties for dividing society, likening their actions to historical invasions by Bahadur's forces. Speaking in Ayodhya, he emphasized the importance of unity to prevent societal discord and highlighted the dangers of caste-based politics. He also referenced recent violence in Bangladesh against religious minorities.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly accused the Opposition of sowing divisiveness in society, drawing parallels to historical invasions by Mughal forces in Ayodhya and Sambhal.
Addressing an audience at the 43rd Ramayan Mela, Adityanath stressed the unifying power of Lord Ram and lamented the ongoing societal discord fueled by caste politics.
Historically, he noted, this discord allowed foreign invaders to succeed, a lesson he says resonates with recent sectarian violence in Bangladesh. Adityanath warned against divisive forces who hold assets abroad, suggesting their loyalty lies elsewhere.
