Political Standoff: Arrest of MLA Sparks Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was apprehended on charges of allegedly threatening and obstructing a police officer. The incident, which occurred in Huzurabad, has escalated tensions, with party members showing up in force at Reddy's residence.

The arrest took place at Reddy's Kondapur home, following a complaint by a Banjara Hills Police Inspector. The complaint included allegations of unlawful assembly and obstruction of duty. Reports indicate that the MLA was part of a group that interfered with the police officer's emergency duties.

Despite claims of an 'illegal' arrest, Reddy stated he approached the police intending to report suspicions of phone tapping, which he alleged involved senior political figures. The controversy has stirred political unrest and prompted further inquiries into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)