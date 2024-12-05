Bangladesh Tribunal Bans Hasina's Hate Speeches

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has issued an order to ban the media and social networking platforms from disseminating any 'hate speech' made by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This follows her recent speech attacking interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of genocide and failing to protect minorities.

A two-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, directed authorities to remove all instances of Hasina's speeches from social media and prevent future dissemination in mass media, as reported by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Prosecutor Advocate Abdullah Al Noman stated that officials from the ICT Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) are tasked to implement the tribunal's order. The prosecution argued that Hasina's speeches could intimidate witnesses or victims, impacting investigations negatively.

