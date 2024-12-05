Russia's Strategic Monitoring: Assessing Syria's Conflict

Russia is intensifying its monitoring of the ongoing conflict in Syria, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a Thursday briefing. The extent of Russia's assistance to the Syrian government hinges on their evaluation of current developments.

Recently, Syrian rebels have achieved their most noteworthy progress in years, capturing the strategic city of Aleppo. On Thursday, they announced further initiatives targeting Hama, as pro-government forces, bolstered by Russian air strikes, attempt to counter these advances.

Moscow remains a steadfast ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, having supported his administration with military aid since 2015. Peskov emphasized Russia's ongoing dialogue with Syrian counterparts to assess the necessity and degree of further intervention.

