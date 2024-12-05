Golani's Transformation: From Al Qaeda to Syria’s De Facto Leader

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the once-elusive leader of Syria's most potent jihadist group, is now a prominent name. His transformation began when he cut ties with al Qaeda in 2016, rebranding his faction and asserting dominance over northwestern Syria.

As Golani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized Aleppo, he became more visible, sending reassuring messages to Syrian minorities. His strategic pivot has been noted by Syria experts who describe it as a charm offensive.

Despite HTS's altered image, experts claim they remain hardliners. Golani's past, involving al Qaeda affiliation and U.S. terrorist designation, adds complexity to his newfound public persona.

