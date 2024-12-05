Secret Service Falters: A Call for Accountability
The acting director of the U.S. Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, is slated to testify before the House about security failures in two assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump. The incidents have raised concerns over staffing and communication, leading to a bipartisan call for a comprehensive review.
Rowe's appearance is part of a broader investigation by a task force composed of seven Republicans and six Democrats, which is finalizing its report on these incidents. 'The significance of the July 13, 2024, security breaches cannot be understated. I bear the responsibility of knowing our failure nearly cost us a protectee and tragically did take a life,' Rowe stated in his prepared remarks.
Despite the agency's elite status, recent attacks highlight deficiencies in staffing and communications, which Rowe acknowledges. While defending the Secret Service's actions in a Florida incident, he commits to holding those accountable for the Pennsylvania shooting.
