Secret Service Falters: A Call for Accountability

The acting director of the U.S. Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, is slated to testify before the House about security failures in two assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump. The incidents have raised concerns over staffing and communication, leading to a bipartisan call for a comprehensive review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:33 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Secret Service's acting director, Ronald Rowe, is set to present his testimony to a House panel on Thursday regarding the security lapses that occurred during two assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump.

Rowe's appearance is part of a broader investigation by a task force composed of seven Republicans and six Democrats, which is finalizing its report on these incidents. 'The significance of the July 13, 2024, security breaches cannot be understated. I bear the responsibility of knowing our failure nearly cost us a protectee and tragically did take a life,' Rowe stated in his prepared remarks.

Despite the agency's elite status, recent attacks highlight deficiencies in staffing and communications, which Rowe acknowledges. While defending the Secret Service's actions in a Florida incident, he commits to holding those accountable for the Pennsylvania shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

