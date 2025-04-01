Signal Scandal: White House Declares Case Closed Amid Bipartisan Criticism
The Trump administration declared the controversy over using the Signal app closed, despite bipartisan backlash. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz faced scrutiny for adding The Atlantic editor to a chat about a Yemen operation. Democrats urge an independent probe, with Senate committee also seeking a Pentagon investigation.
The Trump administration has attempted to move past the controversy surrounding its usage of the Signal messaging app, deeming the matter resolved despite bipartisan rebuke. The incident has spotlighted potential rifts in the White House, notably involving National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters of the administration's continued confidence in Waltz, who faced criticism for involving The Atlantic magazine's editor in a private discussion on a Yemen bombing campaign targeting Houthi militants. While Leavitt stated preventive measures have been implemented, specifics were not provided.
The handling of the leak led to calls from House Democrats for an independent investigation and demands for a Pentagon probe from the Senate Armed Services Committee, further underscoring the tension wrought by this breach within Trump's national security team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
