Devendra Fadnavis Takes Helm as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed the new chief minister of Maharashtra following a grand swearing-in ceremony attended by notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar assumed their roles as deputy CMs. The BJP-led coalition boasts a strong majority in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the chief minister of Maharashtra, marking his third term. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place on Thursday evening at Azad Maidan ground, was graced by the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, multiple Union ministers, and chief ministers from various states.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took the oath of office as deputy chief ministers alongside Fadnavis. This event comes nearly two weeks after the assembly election results were declared on November 23, with Fadnavis emerging as the frontrunner due to his role as the face of the BJP's campaign, which resulted in a victory of 132 seats in the 288-member House.

The coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, known as the 'Mahayuti,' holds a commanding majority with 230 seats. It is expected that other cabinet members will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly commences, according to BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

