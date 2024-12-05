Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister Amid Star-Studded Ceremony

On Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time in a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The event drew a crowd of notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent personalities from both industry and Bollywood.

Fadnavis's swearing-in follows two weeks of intense negotiations between the Mahayuti allies—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—after the recent assembly polls. The Shiv Sena president, Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief, Ajit Pawar, also took oaths as deputy chief ministers.

The ceremony saw attendance from chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states and other BJP leaders, alongside industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Kumarmangalam Birla, as well as Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The coalition's success in winning 230 seats out of 288 sets a promising tone for the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)