Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

The following is a detailed diary of significant global political and economic events. The entries include state visits, government meetings, and pivotal societal anniversaries. This schedule acts as an essential reference for those tracking international developments in politics and economics.

On November 5, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will host Mauritania's President at the Moncloa Palace. Further afield, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is set for a state visit to Algeria. These events highlight the interconnectedness of global politics.

Moreover, the calendar notes critical economic gatherings such as the OPEC+ meeting in London and the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels, underlining the importance of economic strategies and collaboration. This diary is a vital tool for understanding global dynamics in real-time.

(With inputs from agencies.)