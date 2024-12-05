Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

The content outlines a comprehensive schedule of notable political and economic events worldwide. Highlights include state visits by prominent leaders, finance and economic meetings, elections, and significant anniversaries. This diary serves as a critical resource for understanding global political and business developments over a specified period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:49 IST
Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

The following is a detailed diary of significant global political and economic events. The entries include state visits, government meetings, and pivotal societal anniversaries. This schedule acts as an essential reference for those tracking international developments in politics and economics.

On November 5, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will host Mauritania's President at the Moncloa Palace. Further afield, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is set for a state visit to Algeria. These events highlight the interconnectedness of global politics.

Moreover, the calendar notes critical economic gatherings such as the OPEC+ meeting in London and the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels, underlining the importance of economic strategies and collaboration. This diary is a vital tool for understanding global dynamics in real-time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024