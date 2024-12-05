Left Menu

Starmer's Bold Step Forward: A Plan for Change

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his 'plan for change' on Thursday, aiming to redefine Britain's future by setting clear targets for living standards and homebuilding. This comes five months after his Labour Party secured a landslide election victory. His goal is to allow voters to judge his government's success through measurable missions ahead of the next election in 2029.

Despite assurances from his officials that this isn't a government reset, opponents criticize the plan, with the Conservative Party dismissing it as a desperate move. Starmer faces mounting pressure, especially with popularity waning among voters skeptical after years of instability. Key areas of focus include immigration control, economic growth, and energy production.

Launching his agenda near London, Starmer vowed to maintain his government's driving purpose through six pledges: enhancing living standards, boosting the economy, expanding homebuilding, improving the health service, combatting crime, and advancing education and clean energy. While some see these as ambitious, opponents remain critical, especially with no specific immigration targets addressed, a significant voter concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

