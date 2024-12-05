BJP Leader Warns Bangladesh of Trade Embargo Over Attacks on Hindus

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh regarding the recent surge in attacks on Hindus. He threatened a potential trade embargo if the violence does not cease.

Addressing a protest rally in Kolkata, Adhikari highlighted India's economic influence, stating, "Our trade with Bangladesh is not significant. Our economy isn't reliant on you. We export various commodities to your country." He warned the Bangladesh government of escalating economic measures if immediate actions are not taken to protect the Hindu minority.

The protest, aimed at highlighting the plight of Hindu minorities and demanding the release of Chinmay Krishna Das, a former ISKCON monk recently arrested in Bangladesh, saw participants expressing deep concern over the increasing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)