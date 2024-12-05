Left Menu

Xi Jinping Bolsters PLA's Information Warfare Capabilities

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the People’s Liberation Army to strengthen its information support force to maintain a competitive edge in modern warfare. The focus is on enhancing capacity in network systems, data integration, and innovation in command modes to improve decision-making efficiency in combat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:46 IST
Xi Jinping Bolsters PLA's Information Warfare Capabilities
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging the People's Liberation Army to enhance its information support force to secure a combat advantage in contemporary warfare, emphasizing the importance of network systems.

During an inspection, Xi highlighted priorities like network platform construction, data integration, and command innovation to swiftly advance capacity.

The overhaul follows April's dissolution of the Strategic Support Force, consolidating under the Information Support Force as part of ongoing military reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024