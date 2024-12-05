Xi Jinping Bolsters PLA's Information Warfare Capabilities
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the People’s Liberation Army to strengthen its information support force to maintain a competitive edge in modern warfare. The focus is on enhancing capacity in network systems, data integration, and innovation in command modes to improve decision-making efficiency in combat.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging the People's Liberation Army to enhance its information support force to secure a combat advantage in contemporary warfare, emphasizing the importance of network systems.
During an inspection, Xi highlighted priorities like network platform construction, data integration, and command innovation to swiftly advance capacity.
The overhaul follows April's dissolution of the Strategic Support Force, consolidating under the Information Support Force as part of ongoing military reforms.
