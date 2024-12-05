Fadnavis Promises Change-Driven Governance in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has committed to steering the state with stable governance focused on transformative politics instead of revengeful tactics, promising progress over the next five years.

During his first press conference since taking office, Fadnavis acknowledged the overwhelming expectations and hopes of the populace as reflected in the 2024 assembly election results. He assured that Maharashtra will continue to advance rapidly across social, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Fadnavis announced that a new assembly speaker will be elected on December 9 at a special session scheduled from December 7-9. He also disclosed plans to expand the current cabinet, featuring deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar from the NCP, before the legislative winter session in Nagpur later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)