Left Menu

Imran Khan Indicted Amidst Political Turmoil

Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan faces an indictment on charges of inciting attacks against the military. Pleading not guilty, the case follows anti-government protests by his party. The indictment is seen as political victimization, and Khan's supporters argue it lacks evidence. This development fuels ongoing political chaos in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:47 IST
Imran Khan Indicted Amidst Political Turmoil

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, was indicted on Thursday over allegations of inciting attacks on military establishments. The charges relate to deadly anti-government protests last year, spearheaded by Khan's party.

The indictment was issued in an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, where Khan pleaded not guilty alongside several of his former ministers and supporters. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced its intention to contest the charges.

This case adds to a string of legal challenges for the former cricket star, who has been embroiled in numerous cases since being ousted from power in 2022. The indictment continues to stir political unrest in a nation where the military wields significant influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024