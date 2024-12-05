Imran Khan Indicted Amidst Political Turmoil

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, was indicted on Thursday over allegations of inciting attacks on military establishments. The charges relate to deadly anti-government protests last year, spearheaded by Khan's party.

The indictment was issued in an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, where Khan pleaded not guilty alongside several of his former ministers and supporters. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced its intention to contest the charges.

This case adds to a string of legal challenges for the former cricket star, who has been embroiled in numerous cases since being ousted from power in 2022. The indictment continues to stir political unrest in a nation where the military wields significant influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)