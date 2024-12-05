Imran Khan Indicted Amidst Political Turmoil
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan faces an indictment on charges of inciting attacks against the military. Pleading not guilty, the case follows anti-government protests by his party. The indictment is seen as political victimization, and Khan's supporters argue it lacks evidence. This development fuels ongoing political chaos in Pakistan.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, was indicted on Thursday over allegations of inciting attacks on military establishments. The charges relate to deadly anti-government protests last year, spearheaded by Khan's party.
The indictment was issued in an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, where Khan pleaded not guilty alongside several of his former ministers and supporters. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced its intention to contest the charges.
This case adds to a string of legal challenges for the former cricket star, who has been embroiled in numerous cases since being ousted from power in 2022. The indictment continues to stir political unrest in a nation where the military wields significant influence.
