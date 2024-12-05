Opposition Unites in Black to Demand Probe into Adani Scandal
Opposition leaders staged a protest in Parliament, demanding a probe into Adani Group's alleged wrongdoing. Sporting slogans like "Modi Adani Ek Hai," the group called for a joint parliamentary investigation. While some parties abstained, Congress insisted the matter be debated in Parliament, citing U.S. court findings against Adani.
In a striking display of unity, leaders from multiple opposition parties donned black jackets bearing slogans such as "Modi Adani Ek Hai" on Thursday, leading a protest in Parliament against allegations involving the Adani Group.
The demonstration, which called for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the claims of bribery and fraud against the Adani Group, saw participation from prominent Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Despite some opposition parties opting out, the coalition remains firm in its request for a parliamentary discussion.
However, the protest underscored divisions within the opposition as parties like the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party did not partake, though they claimed miscommunication as the cause. The ruling BJP seized upon the absence as evidence of fragmentation within the opposition alliance.
