Eknath Shinde's Pledge of Unity: A Commitment to Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises full cooperation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing past teamwork during Shinde's own tenure as CM. He emphasizes dedication to the 'common man' while dismissing any discontent over his current role. Shinde's leadership remains recognized within Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has pledged his full cooperation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscoring a commitment to work closely as a unified team. Shinde conveyed his commitment during a news conference, reflecting on his successful tenure as chief minister.
Shinde expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their steadfast support of the Mahayuti government over the past two-and-a-half years. He highlighted the government's overwhelming majority, which left the opposition without sufficient numbers to appoint a leader in the assembly.
Dismissing rumors of dissatisfaction with his current role, Shinde took pride in his ability to secure 57 Shiv Sena MLAs, affirming that the populace has recognized his faction as the true Shiv Sena. His arrival at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Thane was met with enthusiastic support from party workers and followers.
