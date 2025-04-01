Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mahayuti Government: Calls It an 'April Fools' Government'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sharply criticized the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday, denouncing it as an 'April Fools' government' for failing to follow through on electoral promises. Thackeray highlighted the government's retreat on offering farm loan waivers and indicated potential shutdowns of women's welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray remarked, "Today is April Fools' Day, and this government is befittingly an April Fools' government." He accused key leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, of retracting on their loan waiver promises to farmers. Thackeray also pointed out that critical schemes like the Ladki Bahin Scheme could soon face closure due to inadequate funding.

The UBT leader further criticized the state's infrastructure, alleging mismanagement in waste disposal and declining road quality. Furthermore, he raised concerns about the transfer of Deonar's dumping ground to Adani Corporation, questioning the government's silence on the issue. Thackeray called upon Mumbai residents to submit letters of concern to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 1, arguing that the city is being exploited by the Mahayuti government and influential business figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)