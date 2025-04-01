Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mahayuti Government: Calls It an 'April Fools' Government'

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) derided the Maharashtra government, labeling it an 'April Fools' government' for not fulfilling promises like farm loan waivers and potentially closing the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He criticized infrastructure management and urged Mumbai citizens to voice concerns to the BMC by May 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:38 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mahayuti Government: Calls It an 'April Fools' Government'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sharply criticized the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday, denouncing it as an 'April Fools' government' for failing to follow through on electoral promises. Thackeray highlighted the government's retreat on offering farm loan waivers and indicated potential shutdowns of women's welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray remarked, "Today is April Fools' Day, and this government is befittingly an April Fools' government." He accused key leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, of retracting on their loan waiver promises to farmers. Thackeray also pointed out that critical schemes like the Ladki Bahin Scheme could soon face closure due to inadequate funding.

The UBT leader further criticized the state's infrastructure, alleging mismanagement in waste disposal and declining road quality. Furthermore, he raised concerns about the transfer of Deonar's dumping ground to Adani Corporation, questioning the government's silence on the issue. Thackeray called upon Mumbai residents to submit letters of concern to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 1, arguing that the city is being exploited by the Mahayuti government and influential business figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025