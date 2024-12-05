Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology for Defamatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader KC Venugopal condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, calling for action. Venugopal criticized the incident as unprecedented and painful, demanding an apology and appropriate measures from the Speaker. Rahul Gandhi faced a travel ban to violence-stricken Sambhal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:47 IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal. Image Credit: ANI
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Congress leader KC Venugopal condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal asserted that the comments were both defamatory and utterly unprecedented in the history of parliamentary discourse.

He expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting that the Congress members were eager to discuss how Rahul Gandhi was barred from visiting the violence-stricken region of Sambhal, yet Dubey was granted the floor to speak during zero hour. Venugopal stressed the importance of maintaining decorum and respect within the parliament.

The incident also comes on the heels of Rahul Gandhi, alongside Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, being stopped by police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to enter Sambhal. Venugopal demanded an apology from the involved BJP member and called for necessary action from the Speaker to address the grievances of the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

