Congress Demands Apology for Defamatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Congress leader KC Venugopal condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, calling for action. Venugopal criticized the incident as unprecedented and painful, demanding an apology and appropriate measures from the Speaker. Rahul Gandhi faced a travel ban to violence-stricken Sambhal.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Congress leader KC Venugopal condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal asserted that the comments were both defamatory and utterly unprecedented in the history of parliamentary discourse.
He expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting that the Congress members were eager to discuss how Rahul Gandhi was barred from visiting the violence-stricken region of Sambhal, yet Dubey was granted the floor to speak during zero hour. Venugopal stressed the importance of maintaining decorum and respect within the parliament.
The incident also comes on the heels of Rahul Gandhi, alongside Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, being stopped by police at the Ghazipur border while attempting to enter Sambhal. Venugopal demanded an apology from the involved BJP member and called for necessary action from the Speaker to address the grievances of the Congress party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Veteran and Former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar Dies at 78
Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP and Samajwadi Party Trade Barbs Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Mahayuti Predicts Major Victory Amid Projections
As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha; our demand for JPC stands: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Adani in US.
Optimism Rises as BJP Eyes Victory in Jharkhand Elections