Mexico Seeks Deal to Avoid Third-Country Deportees as Trump Era Looms

Mexico aims to negotiate with U.S. President-elect Trump, seeking safeguards against receiving deportees from third countries amid large-scale deportations. The Bahamas has rejected similar requests. Meanwhile, relevant Caribbean nations have yet to respond, and Mexico prepares for potential U.S. deportations of Mexican nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:43 IST
Mexico Seeks Deal to Avoid Third-Country Deportees as Trump Era Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With President-elect Donald Trump poised for office, Mexico is urgently negotiating a deal to avoid accepting deportees from third countries during potential large-scale U.S. deportations, said President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Concerns rise as the Bahamas rejected taking in deportees if Trump proceeds with his proposed crackdown on illegal immigration.

As Trump's team considers redirecting deportees to other countries, Mexico aims for a pivotal agreement to channel individuals to their original homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

