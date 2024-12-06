Mexico Seeks Deal to Avoid Third-Country Deportees as Trump Era Looms

With President-elect Donald Trump poised for office, Mexico is urgently negotiating a deal to avoid accepting deportees from third countries during potential large-scale U.S. deportations, said President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Concerns rise as the Bahamas rejected taking in deportees if Trump proceeds with his proposed crackdown on illegal immigration.

As Trump's team considers redirecting deportees to other countries, Mexico aims for a pivotal agreement to channel individuals to their original homeland.

