Mexico Seeks Deal to Avoid Third-Country Deportees as Trump Era Looms
Mexico aims to negotiate with U.S. President-elect Trump, seeking safeguards against receiving deportees from third countries amid large-scale deportations. The Bahamas has rejected similar requests. Meanwhile, relevant Caribbean nations have yet to respond, and Mexico prepares for potential U.S. deportations of Mexican nationals.
With President-elect Donald Trump poised for office, Mexico is urgently negotiating a deal to avoid accepting deportees from third countries during potential large-scale U.S. deportations, said President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Concerns rise as the Bahamas rejected taking in deportees if Trump proceeds with his proposed crackdown on illegal immigration.
As Trump's team considers redirecting deportees to other countries, Mexico aims for a pivotal agreement to channel individuals to their original homeland.
