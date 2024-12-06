Ethics Committee in Deadlock: Uncertain Future for Gaetz Report
The U.S. House Ethics Committee has not reached a decision regarding its investigation into former congressman Matt Gaetz for alleged misconduct. A motion to release the report depends on Republican support, while the panel remains divided along party lines. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.
The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee has yet to reach a conclusion following its investigation into ex-congressman Matt Gaetz concerning alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. On Thursday, after over two hours of deliberation, the committee released a brief statement indicating, "the committee is continuing to discuss the matter." The committee's Republican chairman, Representative Michael Guest, expressed intentions for another meeting by year-end.
With Thursday marking a critical deadline, the Republican-controlled House is to consider a motion compelling the release of the Gaetz report. Gaetz, who resigned in November after being considered for attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump, firmly denies any improper behavior. Leading the charge for transparency is Democratic Representative Sean Casten, who highlights precedent from similar cases since 1987.
The House faces a choice: vote on the proposal itself requiring bipartisan support, or dismiss it. The Ethics Committee, equally bipartisan in composition, previously saw a deadlock over the vote to release Gaetz's investigative findings. While committee chairman Guest has concerns over the report's completeness, top Democrat Representative Susan Wild notes a lack of consensus on the investigation's progression.
