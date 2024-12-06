Ethics Committee in Deadlock: Uncertain Future for Gaetz Report

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee has yet to reach a conclusion following its investigation into ex-congressman Matt Gaetz concerning alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. On Thursday, after over two hours of deliberation, the committee released a brief statement indicating, "the committee is continuing to discuss the matter." The committee's Republican chairman, Representative Michael Guest, expressed intentions for another meeting by year-end.

With Thursday marking a critical deadline, the Republican-controlled House is to consider a motion compelling the release of the Gaetz report. Gaetz, who resigned in November after being considered for attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump, firmly denies any improper behavior. Leading the charge for transparency is Democratic Representative Sean Casten, who highlights precedent from similar cases since 1987.

The House faces a choice: vote on the proposal itself requiring bipartisan support, or dismiss it. The Ethics Committee, equally bipartisan in composition, previously saw a deadlock over the vote to release Gaetz's investigative findings. While committee chairman Guest has concerns over the report's completeness, top Democrat Representative Susan Wild notes a lack of consensus on the investigation's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)