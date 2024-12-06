South Korea's Military Leadership Stands Firm
South Korea's special warfare commander, Kwak Jong-geun, stated that he will not carry out any new orders for martial law. The former defense minister had allegedly ordered the removal of lawmakers attempting to vote against the martial law initiated by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:55 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a bold declaration, South Korea's special warfare commander, Kwak Jong-geun, announced his refusal to execute any new martial law directives.
Media outlets revealed that Kwak's stance comes amid tensions, as the previous defense minister purportedly instructed the removal of lawmakers opposing the martial law.
This move by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in the week has sparked significant controversy and resistance within the ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister and Hamas official, reports AP.
Standoff Over Taiwan: Why China's Defense Minister Snubbed US Meeting
Corruption Clouds: Mystery Surrounding China's Defense Minister
Shadow-Chasing Allegations: China's Defense Minister Under Scrutiny
Tensions Rise: Israeli Defense Minister Warns of No Distinction Between Lebanon and Hezbollah