South Korea's Military Leadership Stands Firm

In a bold declaration, South Korea's special warfare commander, Kwak Jong-geun, announced his refusal to execute any new martial law directives.

Media outlets revealed that Kwak's stance comes amid tensions, as the previous defense minister purportedly instructed the removal of lawmakers opposing the martial law.

This move by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in the week has sparked significant controversy and resistance within the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)