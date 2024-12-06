Left Menu

South Korea's Military Leadership Stands Firm

South Korea's special warfare commander, Kwak Jong-geun, stated that he will not carry out any new orders for martial law. The former defense minister had allegedly ordered the removal of lawmakers attempting to vote against the martial law initiated by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold declaration, South Korea's special warfare commander, Kwak Jong-geun, announced his refusal to execute any new martial law directives.

Media outlets revealed that Kwak's stance comes amid tensions, as the previous defense minister purportedly instructed the removal of lawmakers opposing the martial law.

This move by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in the week has sparked significant controversy and resistance within the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

