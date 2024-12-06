Parliamentary Storm: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Drama

In a developing parliamentary controversy, Congress MP Hibi Eden has initiated a privilege motion against BJP MP Sambit Patra following Patra's incendiary remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Eden insisted that Patra's reference to Gandhi as a 'traitor of the highest order' violates constitutional norms and parliamentary protocol.

During a press conference on December 5, Patra had accused the Leader of Opposition of being part of a 'dangerous triangle' aiming to destabilize the Indian government, invoking foreign reports and allegations. Eden has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address this alleged breach of decorum with urgency.

This incident follows earlier concerns raised by Congress MP Manickam Tagore who condemned Patra's alleged use of 'slanderous language,' further seeking strict parliamentary action for Patra's contentious conduct against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)