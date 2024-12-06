Left Menu

Parliamentary Storm: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Drama

Congress MP Hibi Eden has raised a privilege motion against BJP MP Sambit Patra over defamatory remarks made against Rahul Gandhi. Eden claims Patra's words, labeling Gandhi as a 'traitor of the highest order,' breach parliamentary privileges and demand dignified respect for the Leader of Opposition's constitutional post.

In a developing parliamentary controversy, Congress MP Hibi Eden has initiated a privilege motion against BJP MP Sambit Patra following Patra's incendiary remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Eden insisted that Patra's reference to Gandhi as a 'traitor of the highest order' violates constitutional norms and parliamentary protocol.

During a press conference on December 5, Patra had accused the Leader of Opposition of being part of a 'dangerous triangle' aiming to destabilize the Indian government, invoking foreign reports and allegations. Eden has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address this alleged breach of decorum with urgency.

This incident follows earlier concerns raised by Congress MP Manickam Tagore who condemned Patra's alleged use of 'slanderous language,' further seeking strict parliamentary action for Patra's contentious conduct against Gandhi.

