South Korea's Economic Concerns Over Trump's Trade Policies

South Korea's economy faces significant challenges due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies, more so than domestic martial law issues, according to Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong. The external uncertainties led the Bank of Korea to lower its growth forecast for the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:57 IST
South Korea's economic stability is more threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies than by internal martial law unrest, according to Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Rhee stated that external uncertainties are currently overshadowing domestic factors.

The prospect of Trump's tariff threats has already caused the Bank of Korea to revise its economic growth forecast for this year and the next downward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

