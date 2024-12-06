South Korea's Economic Concerns Over Trump's Trade Policies

South Korea's economic stability is more threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies than by internal martial law unrest, according to Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Rhee stated that external uncertainties are currently overshadowing domestic factors.

The prospect of Trump's tariff threats has already caused the Bank of Korea to revise its economic growth forecast for this year and the next downward.

(With inputs from agencies.)