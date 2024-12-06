South Korea ruling party maintains opposition to impeaching President Yoon, MP says
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:59 IST
Members of South Korea's ruling People Power Party have maintained the party's formal position of not backing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, after a lengthy meeting on Friday, a member Shin Dong-uk told reporters.
The motion, introduced by opposition parties, is expected to come to a vote on Saturday. Yoon on Tuesday tried to imposed martial law but failed.
