South Korea ruling party maintains opposition to impeaching President Yoon, MP says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:59 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Members of South Korea's ruling People Power Party have maintained the party's formal position of not backing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, after a lengthy meeting on Friday, a member Shin Dong-uk told reporters.

The motion, introduced by opposition parties, is expected to come to a vote on Saturday. Yoon on Tuesday tried to imposed martial law but failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

