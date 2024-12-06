South Korea ruling party maintains opposition to impeaching President Yoon, MP says

Members of South Korea's ruling People Power Party have maintained the party's formal position of not backing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, after a lengthy meeting on Friday, a member Shin Dong-uk told reporters.

The motion, introduced by opposition parties, is expected to come to a vote on Saturday. Yoon on Tuesday tried to imposed martial law but failed.

