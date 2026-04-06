Left Menu

Citigroup Delays Rate-Cut Plans Amid Surging Job Gains

Citigroup has revised its Fed rate-cut timeline due to robust U.S. job growth and persistent inflation risks, now expecting cuts in late 2023 instead of mid-year. The change comes as job gains exceeded expectations, but downside risks from geopolitical tensions remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:19 IST
Citigroup Delays Rate-Cut Plans Amid Surging Job Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Citigroup has adjusted its expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, now projecting them to occur in September, October, and December, instead of earlier in the year. This shift is attributed to stronger than anticipated U.S. job gains and ongoing inflation concerns.

The company notes that while a softening labor market is still anticipated to lead to cuts, recent data suggests these may happen later than initially forecast. March job growth outperformed predictions, aided by the end of a healthcare workers' strike and improved weather conditions, despite looming risks from international conflicts.

Citigroup foresees potential for increased unemployment over the summer, consistent with patterns observed in recent years.

TRENDING

1
Babri Mosque Saga: Political Tensions Run High in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Babri Mosque Saga: Political Tensions Run High in West Bengal's Murshidabad

 India
2
Assam Political Firestorm: Sarma's Claims of Congress-Pakistan Nexus Ignite Row

Assam Political Firestorm: Sarma's Claims of Congress-Pakistan Nexus Ignite ...

 India
3
Iran's Controversial Executions Amid Political Turmoil

Iran's Controversial Executions Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development

BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026