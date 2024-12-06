UPDATE 2-Romanian top court annuls presidential election result

Left Menu

The second round of the presidential contest that had been due to take place on Sunday would have pitted Georgescu, a far-right, pro-Russian candidate, against pro-EU centrist leader Elena Lasconi. Far-right parties also performed well in last Sunday's parliamentary election in Romania, though the ruling Social Democrats emerged as the largest grouping and hope to cobble together a pro-EU coalition government.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:59 IST
Romania's top court annulled the result of the first round of the country's presidential election on Friday, adding that the entire election process would have to be rerun. The second round had been due to be held on Sunday and voting is already underway in polling stations abroad.

Having polled in single digits before the first presidential election round on Nov. 24, Calin Georgescu - who wants to end Romanian support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion - surged to a victory that raised questions over how such a surprise had been possible in a European Union and NATO member state. Documents declassified by Romania's top security council on Wednesday said the country was a target of "aggressive hybrid Russian attacks" during the election period.

"The electoral process to elect Romania's president will be fully re-run, and the government will set a new date and ... calendar for the neccessary steps," the court said in a statement. The second round of the presidential contest that had been due to take place on Sunday would have pitted Georgescu, a far-right, pro-Russian candidate, against pro-EU centrist leader Elena Lasconi.

Far-right parties also performed well in last Sunday's parliamentary election in Romania, though the ruling Social Democrats emerged as the largest grouping and hope to cobble together a pro-EU coalition government. The court has not called into question the integrity of the parliamentary vote.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

