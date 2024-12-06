Left Menu

Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away

He also served as the tribal development minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led government.In 2019, he and his son Vaibhav Pichad, a former MLA, switched loyalty to the BJP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:26 IST
Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad (84) passed away on Friday at a hospital in Nashik following a brief illness.

He was hospitalised a month ago after suffering a brain stroke, senior NCP leader and his former colleague Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI.

''He contracted infection and was put on ventilator five-six days ago,'' Bhujbal said.

Pichad, a prominent leader from the tribal community who represented Akole assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district from 1980 to 2009, served as a minister in multiple Congress governments till 1995. He became the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government came to power in the state.

He quit the Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party formed by Sharad Pawar in 1999. He also served as the tribal development minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led government.

In 2019, he and his son Vaibhav Pichad, a former MLA, switched loyalty to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024