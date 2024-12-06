VCK leader under pressure to skip Ambedkar book launch: Actor Vijay

Left Menu

Actor-politician Vijay took potshots at VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan claiming that alliance pressure forced the latter to skip the function for launching a book on Ambedkar in the city on Friday. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi VCK founder, Thol Thirumavalavan, however, denied that he was under pressure from his ally, the ruling DMK, to abstain from the event.

Actor-politician Vijay took potshots at VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan claiming that ''alliance pressure'' forced the latter to skip the function for launching a book on Ambedkar in the city on Friday. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder, Thol Thirumavalavan, however, denied that he was under pressure from his ally, the ruling DMK, to abstain from the event. ''VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavn could not attend the function today. I can sense the extent of alliance pressure that has prevented him from attending this function on Ambedkar's book launch. However, his heart and thoughts are entirely with this event,'' Vijay, who recently launched his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party, said. The event coincides with the death anniversary of the architect of the Constitution. Vijay's remark after launching the book ''Ellarukkumana Thalaivar: Dr Ambedkar'' (meaning a leader for all) co-published by VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, evoked spontaneous retort from Thirumavalavan, a staunch follower of Ambedkar's principles. ''I disagree with Vijay's view. There was no such pressure. The VCK is not weak enough to yield to pressure. Vijay and I don't have anything against each other. I am under no pressure from the DMK,'' Thirumavalavan told reporters in Tiruchirappalli. He had announced his decision to avoid the function as he did not want the vested interest persons to politicise his participation, the VCK leader said and added that he had already conveyed his decision to the book publisher. ''I don't have any issues with Vijay nor regrets with the book publisher. I made an independent decision as my presence at the event would be given political colours,'' Thirumavalavan added.

