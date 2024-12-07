Opposition Boycotts Oath Over EVM Misuse Allegations

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition members in Maharashtra abstained from taking their oaths as MLAs at the special three-day assembly session's outset, citing alleged EVM misuse in the recent elections.

The session, which began at 11 a.m., saw several ruling party members, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, take oaths.

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, highlighted the opposition's stance about doubts over the election mandate and protests against measures in Solapur's Markadwadi village.

