Opposition Boycotts Oath Over EVM Misuse Allegations

Opposition members of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have refused to take their oaths as MLAs, citing concerns over alleged EVM misuse in state elections. The decision comes amid protests against the curfew in Markadwadi following demands for a re-poll with ballot papers from villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:07 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition members in Maharashtra abstained from taking their oaths as MLAs at the special three-day assembly session's outset, citing alleged EVM misuse in the recent elections.

The session, which began at 11 a.m., saw several ruling party members, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, take oaths.

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, highlighted the opposition's stance about doubts over the election mandate and protests against measures in Solapur's Markadwadi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

