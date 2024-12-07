Ghana's Electoral Crossroads: A Test of Democracy Amid Economic Turmoil

Polls opened Saturday in Ghana for a pivotal general election, seen as a litmus test for democracy in a region disrupted by extremist violence and military coups.

Approximately 18.7 million registered voters are deciding between candidates for presidential and legislative positions, yet expectations for potent change remain low among the leading contenders.

Ghana, once a democratic exemplar, is grappling with severe economic challenges, including soaring inflation and unemployment, impacting voter outlook on the upcoming elections.

Despite the democratic threats in Western Africa, Ghana has been a stead-fast beacon of peaceful elections and economic vigor. However, recent sentiment from an Afrobarometer poll suggests public discontent, with 82% feeling the country is veering off course.

The battle for presidency, consistent since the 1992 multiparty return, has solidified into a two-horse race. Current Vice President Bawumia represents the incumbents, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), amidst economic criticism, while former President Mahama leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC), seeking redemption after his previous economic shortcomings.

Though the NPP claims a right-leaning stance and the NDC identifies as social democratic, analysts indicate minimal programmatic differences exist between their candidates' platforms.

Legislative elections will determine 276 parliamentary members, increasing from previous numbers due to an additional constituency, with the NPP and NDC nearly balanced at 137 seats each.

Both presidential candidates concluded their campaigns Thursday, with Bawumia emphasizing economic stability and continuity, and Mahama advocating for comprehensive national reset across governance, economy, and social sectors.

