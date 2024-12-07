Left Menu

Tensions Mount as South Korea's Ruling Party Blocks Impeachment Move

South Korea's ruling party decided against supporting an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol and a special counsel investigation concerning the first lady. The opposition needs some ruling party votes to pass the bill following Yoon's controversial attempt to impose martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:29 IST
Tensions Mount as South Korea's Ruling Party Blocks Impeachment Move

The ruling lawmakers in South Korea have decided to stand against an impeachment vote concerning President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision extends to opposing a special counsel investigation into the first lady, according to reports by local Yonhap News.

For the impeachment bill initiated by the opposition to succeed, a few votes from President Yoon's People Power Party would be necessary. This comes after the president's contentious move to consider martial law earlier this week, which sparked outrage and calls for his impeachment.

Currently, several key members from the People Power Party are engaged in a closed-door meeting. The political tension is palpable as the opposition awaits their move to the parliament's main chamber, where the critical vote is set to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024