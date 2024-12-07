Tensions Mount as South Korea's Ruling Party Blocks Impeachment Move
South Korea's ruling party decided against supporting an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol and a special counsel investigation concerning the first lady. The opposition needs some ruling party votes to pass the bill following Yoon's controversial attempt to impose martial law.
The ruling lawmakers in South Korea have decided to stand against an impeachment vote concerning President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision extends to opposing a special counsel investigation into the first lady, according to reports by local Yonhap News.
For the impeachment bill initiated by the opposition to succeed, a few votes from President Yoon's People Power Party would be necessary. This comes after the president's contentious move to consider martial law earlier this week, which sparked outrage and calls for his impeachment.
Currently, several key members from the People Power Party are engaged in a closed-door meeting. The political tension is palpable as the opposition awaits their move to the parliament's main chamber, where the critical vote is set to take place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
