Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Contentious Debate Over EVMs and Assembly Oaths

Political tension escalates as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dismisses Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray's concerns over EVM legitimacy. Amid a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, celebrates a triumphant victory in the 2024 elections, securing a commanding majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:59 IST
Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Contentious Debate Over EVMs and Assembly Oaths
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has openly challenged Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray's doubts about the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Pawar urged the opposition to seek intervention from the Election Commission or pursue justice through the courts rather than levying accusations without evidence.

This political exchange occurs during a significant special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where Thackeray announced that winning MLAs from Shiv Sena UBT would abstain from the oath-taking ceremony, citing unresolved concerns about EVMs.

Amidst this turmoil, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which celebrated a decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections with 235 seats, continues to consolidate its political power, with crucial electoral processes and ceremonial proceedings underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024