Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Contentious Debate Over EVMs and Assembly Oaths

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has openly challenged Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray's doubts about the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Pawar urged the opposition to seek intervention from the Election Commission or pursue justice through the courts rather than levying accusations without evidence.

This political exchange occurs during a significant special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where Thackeray announced that winning MLAs from Shiv Sena UBT would abstain from the oath-taking ceremony, citing unresolved concerns about EVMs.

Amidst this turmoil, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which celebrated a decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections with 235 seats, continues to consolidate its political power, with crucial electoral processes and ceremonial proceedings underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

