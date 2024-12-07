Left Menu

LJP (R) MP Criticizes Opposition Amid BPSC Protests

LJP (R) MP Arun Bharti criticized the opposition for allegedly infiltrating student protests against BPSC exam changes with anti-social elements. Calling for government responsibility, he praised NDA's efforts in Bihar. Notably, YouTuber Faizal Khan supported the protest, demanding exam consistency and opposing political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:28 IST
LJP (R) MP Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LJP (R) MP Arun Bharti has voiced strong criticism against the opposition party, accusing it of attempting to undermine student protests concerning the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) by allegedly infiltrating them with anti-social elements. Bharti argued that it is the government's duty to improve examination systems, with particular focus on BPSC, emphasizing the need to responsibly address youth concerns.

Continuing his critique, Bharti accused the opposition of exploiting the situation for political gain, calling the act a betrayal of youths' futures. He praised the NDA government's efforts across Bihar, highlighting their active grassroots presence. 'NDA is poised for a robust electoral campaign,' he asserted while touring various districts.

Amid escalating protests, BPSC aspirants demand streamlined exams to avoid normalization processes, drawing support from popular YouTuber Faizal Khan, who engaged in demonstrations in Patna. Khan, briefly detained, reaffirmed non-partisan motives, urging exam impartiality. He vowed continued protest until officials ensure a fair examination system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

