BJP's Thakur Slams Himachal Govt's Performance Amid Rally

In a heated address at a BJP rally, MP Anurag Thakur condemned the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, branding it one of the most incompetent and corrupt since the country's independence. He accused it of deceiving the public with unfulfilled promises to seize power.

Thakur lambasted the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu administration for shutting down projects initiated by the previous BJP regime. Furthermore, he highlighted the failure to deliver on promises of financial aid to women and job creation, noting delayed payments even for existing government employees and medical staff.

He criticized increased utility taxes and rising living costs, pointing to wider civil dissatisfaction. BJP leaders present emphasized the diminishing confidence in Congress, suggesting a shift in public sentiment towards the BJP.

