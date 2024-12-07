Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams Shah: Alarming Crime Surge in Delhi Under BJP's Watch

AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing in law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal highlighted increasing crime, with rampant shootings and ransom threats. He urged concrete actions, stressing citizens' security while condemning BJP for ineffective political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:27 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its handling of law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal asserted that the BJP has failed in its sole responsibility of ensuring the capital's security, a task assigned by its citizens.

Kejriwal, speaking to ANI, underscored that despite his party's efforts of enhancing educational and healthcare services, the central government's mandate on law enforcement remains unmet. He accused the BJP, and Shah in particular, of engaging in petty politics while lawlessness grips the capital, urging immediate measures for the safety of Delhiites.

The AAP leader detailed incidents of brazen crime, including a recent morning shootout in Vishwas Nagar and rampant gang activity, highlighting an environment of fear among traders. He criticized the authorities for failing to apprehend gang masterminds, expressing alarm over the unaddressed threats and violence jeopardizing citizens' safety in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

