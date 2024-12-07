Political Storm: South Korean President Yoon Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Scandals

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is confronting one of the most challenging periods of his political career, grappling with demands from his own party to step down following a contentious martial law imposition.

Despite his resilience in surviving an impeachment attempt, increasing isolation and personal scandals have further strained his presidency, raising questions about his ability to lead.

Internationally, Yoon's achievements, like diplomatic advancements with Japan, are overshadowed by domestic troubles, including controversy surrounding his wife and high-profile administrative decisions.

