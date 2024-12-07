Kejriwal Warns Voters Amid BJP's 'Change' Slogan

In a fiery exchange leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over a series of controversial posters. The posters, emblazoned with the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge,' have intensified the political climate in the capital.

Kejriwal warned that if the BJP gains power, Delhi could revert to issues of power cuts, high electricity bills, and the loss of benefits such as free bus rides for women, alongside deteriorating conditions of government schools and clinics. He urged voters to be cautious, asserting that BJP's intentions were now clear.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, defended the campaign as the people's voice against corruption and inefficiency, expressing hopes for a 'double-engine' BJP government. Kejriwal also accused BJP of attempting to unfairly remove AAP supporters from voter lists, a claim BJP dismissed as the election date approaches in early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)