Left Menu

Kejriwal Warns Voters Amid BJP's 'Change' Slogan

Arvind Kejriwal of AAP criticized BJP's slogans ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, suggesting that a BJP win could reverse the past decade's progress. Kejriwal accused BJP of targeting AAP voters via voter list cuts. BJP countered, claiming their campaign reflects public desire for transparency and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:09 IST
Kejriwal Warns Voters Amid BJP's 'Change' Slogan
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over a series of controversial posters. The posters, emblazoned with the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge,' have intensified the political climate in the capital.

Kejriwal warned that if the BJP gains power, Delhi could revert to issues of power cuts, high electricity bills, and the loss of benefits such as free bus rides for women, alongside deteriorating conditions of government schools and clinics. He urged voters to be cautious, asserting that BJP's intentions were now clear.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, defended the campaign as the people's voice against corruption and inefficiency, expressing hopes for a 'double-engine' BJP government. Kejriwal also accused BJP of attempting to unfairly remove AAP supporters from voter lists, a claim BJP dismissed as the election date approaches in early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024