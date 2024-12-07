Punjab Pushes Employment with New Government Appointments

Minister for Local Government Ravjot Singh distributed appointment letters to 85 individuals at the municipal corporation office on Saturday.

Singh reiterated the Punjab government's focus on generating more employment opportunities for the youth, noting that 51,000 government positions have been filled under the current AAP administration.

He emphasized the role of hard work and dedication in achieving success, urging the new hires to contribute to Punjab's social and economic development sincerely and honestly. Emphasizing merit, Singh highlighted that these appointments were made fairly, with no biases or recommendations influencing the selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)