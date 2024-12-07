Left Menu

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's 'Double-Engine' Government

Updated: 07-12-2024 22:48 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government's performance, accusing it of jeopardizing the future of the state's youth. Speaking at a press conference in Lakhisarai, Yadav questioned the gains for Bihar under the so-called 'double-engine government'.

Yadav highlighted recent police brutality against Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, who were protesting against the exam normalization process. He condemned the violent response to students seeking clarification and criticized the Chief Minister's oversight of the department involved. Yadav pointed to a server issue that hindered thousands of students from submitting their forms as an example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The RJD leader emphasized issues of poverty, unemployment, and migration troubling Bihar's residents and criticized the government's silence on key issues. Advocating for a vision to unite people of all castes and religions, Yadav promised free electricity if RJD assumes power and vowed to address election strategy flaws based on feedback from grassroots workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

