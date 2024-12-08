Burkina Faso Military Names New Prime Minister in Leadership Shakeup
Burkina Faso's military government has appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister after firing Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela. Ouedraogo was the communication minister and spokesman in the previous government. No official reason was provided for Tambela's dismissal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:33 IST
In a notable political shift, Burkina Faso's military government has announced the appointment of Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister.
This decision follows the dismissal of former interim premier Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela. Ouedraogo previously served as the communication minister and government spokesman.
The reasons behind the government's decision to replace Tambela, who assumed the role shortly after junta leader Ibrahim Traore took control in September 2022, remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HPTDC Controversy: Workers Demand Leadership Change Amid Closure Orders
Trump's Tech-Led Government Shakeup: The Next Big Challenge for China
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is recommending Hezbollah cease-fire proposal to Cabinet for approval, reports AP.
BJP Mocks Congress Over EVM Criticism, Suggests Leadership Change
Protests Erupt as Supporters Demand Former Prime Minister's Release