Burkina Faso Military Names New Prime Minister in Leadership Shakeup

In a notable political shift, Burkina Faso's military government has announced the appointment of Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the new prime minister.

This decision follows the dismissal of former interim premier Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela. Ouedraogo previously served as the communication minister and government spokesman.

The reasons behind the government's decision to replace Tambela, who assumed the role shortly after junta leader Ibrahim Traore took control in September 2022, remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)