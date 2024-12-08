Syrian Rebels Seize Homs, Shaking Assad's Regime

In a dramatic shift in Syria's longstanding conflict, Syrian rebels announced their capture of the key city of Homs early Sunday, posing an immediate threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Thousands flooded the streets in celebration as government forces withdrew.

The fall of Homs provides insurgents control over Syria's heartland, crucially cutting off Damascus from the coastal region, a stronghold for Assad's Alawite sect. This territorial gain marks a significant comeback for the rebels, highlighting their resurgence after years of intense fighting.

The conflict now threatens to advance towards the capital, with protests erupting in various districts of Damascus. The international community remains on edge, observing the rapidly evolving situation, with potential ramifications echoing across the region and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)