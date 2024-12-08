Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Seize Homs, Shaking Assad's Regime

Syrian rebels gained full control of Homs, a strategic city, marking a pivotal moment in the 13-year conflict. This victory threatens President Bashar al-Assad's grip on Syria, as fighting shifts towards Damascus. The situation remains fluid, with significant geopolitical implications involving major regional and global powers.

Updated: 08-12-2024 05:11 IST
In a dramatic shift in Syria's longstanding conflict, Syrian rebels announced their capture of the key city of Homs early Sunday, posing an immediate threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Thousands flooded the streets in celebration as government forces withdrew.

The fall of Homs provides insurgents control over Syria's heartland, crucially cutting off Damascus from the coastal region, a stronghold for Assad's Alawite sect. This territorial gain marks a significant comeback for the rebels, highlighting their resurgence after years of intense fighting.

The conflict now threatens to advance towards the capital, with protests erupting in various districts of Damascus. The international community remains on edge, observing the rapidly evolving situation, with potential ramifications echoing across the region and beyond.

